Reggae legends delivered an exceptional show Loop Barbados

It was a night dominated by strains of sweet, smooth reggae at the National Botanical Gardens last Friday and the hundreds in attendance left fully satiated. Not even a brief sprinkle of showers could dampen the vibes at the Legends of Reggae show, which kickstarted the events of the inaugural Barbados Reggae Weekend.

It was money well spent

Sweet singing Sanchez was definitely one of the favourites on the night. Impeccably cladded in an eye-catching three-piece purple suit, the Here I am crooner treated the audience to a mini- concert, with his plethora of hits. The Jamaican reggae artiste delivered a diverse set. He showcased his extensive range as he transitioned smoothly from tune to tune and across genres before finally ending with a gospel selection, which left the audience pleading for more.

Admiral Tibet was similarly well-received. His excitement to be performing before the Barbadian audience was noticeable and he freely engaged with attendees as he belted old favourites like Informer,Advantage andTell Me Which One. By the time he exited the stage, the satisfaction plastered across the faces of those in the audience was clear.

Pinchers did not disappoint either, delivering classics like Agony, Bandelero, and Champion Bubbler in his set, while Eric Donaldson opened the show with favourites like Land of My Birth, Sweet Jamaica and Cherry Oh Baby.

On the night, the Bajan contingent were equally impressive and held their own among the star-studded cast. Daddy Plume’s exuberance was almost palpable and his signature laugh as he made his way on stage, set the tone for the impressive Bajan Old Dub session. Among his selections were the well-loved Big Up Escape and Cowboys. His jubilance seemed contagious and he succeeded in hyping up those present, who appeared to feed off of his spirited performance.

Ranking Ricky, Natahlee and Kidsite were also impactful as they took the crowd down a musical memory lane but it was Peter Ram and Lil Rick who got the greatest response from those in the Gardens. Ram held the audience in the palm of his hand from the first notes of his very popular Quicksand, a tune that still rings relevant to this day. The audience gleefully sang along to his Skettel Jonesing and De People. Lil Rick wrapped up the energetic session with a slew of his old tunes, including Dollar Wine,Talk Fa Me,De Yutes,Done Get Yam Out, ABC and Bumpa Inspector.

As attendees filed from the venue, a few took the time to share their opinion about their first Barbados Reggae Weekend experience.

“It was money well spent and I really enjoyed the show,” one female attendee who identified herself as Marcia said. “I especially loved Sanchez and Admiral Tibet.”

Julian, a male attendee told Loop Entertainment that he was especially pleased with the way the Bajans represented themselves on the night. “It was a really good old dub session. While I enjoyed all the reggae artistes, it was refreshing to see the crowd response to the Bajans and they did not disappoint. All around it was a really good production.”