Reggae Fever cancelled; Jigga Promotions apologises Loop Barbados

Bajans who were looking forward to seeing and hearing Masicka and the ‘Me, Myself and My Shadow’ singer Shane-O will have to wait longer.

Jigga Promotions this evening after several meetings since yesterday, last night and today, regrets to announce that the Reggae Fever show set for today, January 28 is cancelled.

On the cast were also Lead Pipe, Lady Virtue, Bush man, Chief Diin, LRG and Johnny Osbourne.

The promoter thanked sponsors and the patrons of the event who purchased tickets for their support. Recognising that some of the ticket purchasers for the original show which was slated for December 31, 2022, were willing to still attend tonight despite the first postponement, the promoter tried up to the final hours to not disappoint.

However, according to the press release, a number of factors played out which prevented the event’s staging at Kensington Arena, most of them outside of the promoter’s control.

Reggae Fever poster

On island already, artiste Johnny Osbourne wwho arrived since Thursday night expressed sadness about not being able to thrill the fans on stage with his hits, since this is his second time in Barbados.

Osbourne extended thanks to the promoter noting that he made everything comfortable for him and that he did all that he was responsible for and treated him royally.

The promoter again apologised for the inconvenience and assures patrons ticket holders will be refunded.

Delivery of a quality package in future remains the intention of Jigga Promotions.