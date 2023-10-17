Reform urgent: CCJ Academy for Law Biennial Conference in Barbados Loop Barbados

The Caribbean justice system must be reformed urgently because the need is real.

The Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) is demonstrating to the region that there is a need for fair and efficient criminal justice in the Caribbean and to ensure that steps are being taken in that direction, this year’s 7th Biennial Conference is leaving no store unturned, no challenge unaddressed.

The Honourable Mr Justice Adrian Saunders, President of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) is head of the delegation of Judges and Court officials who are in Barbados for an itinerant sitting and a series of outreach activities including the CCJ Academy for Law 7th Biennial Conference.

The CCJ delegates are on island from October 16 to October 20, 2023.

the real and pressing need for comprehensive reforms within the criminal justice system

The Conference themed “Criminal Justice Reform in the Caribbean: Achieving a Modern Criminal Justice System” will be held from October 18 to October 20, 2023, at the Hilton Resort, Barbados.

During an interview to discuss the conference, the Chairman of the Academy, the Honourable Mr Justice Winston Anderson, CCJ Judge, explained that the theme was selected in “recognition of the real and pressing need for comprehensive reforms within the criminal justice system of the region. The aim of the conference is to explore and address the challenges and opportunities associated with achieving a more effective, fair, and efficient criminal justice system in the Caribbean region.”

The three-day programme will provide a platform for leaders and practitioners to present their ideas to Attorneys-General, Ministers of National Security, judicial officers, Directors of Public Prosecution, Commissioners of Police, Commissioners of Prisons, attorneys, law students, and members of civil society.

It is the intention of the Academy by way of its conference to facilitate dynamic discussions and generate practical recommendations that will effect meaningful change in the criminal justice systems of the region, to ensure a more sustainable and equitable future for us all.

Some of the regional and international presenters scheduled to attend and participate include the Honourable Philip J Pierre, Prime Minister of Saint Lucia and Chair of Council for National Security and Law Enforcement, the Honourable Dr Terrance Drew, Prime Minister of Saint Christopher and Nevis, Professor David Ormerod, Professor of Law at the University College London and Dr Chile Eboe-Osuji, Former President of the International Criminal Court. The conference will also cover a number of topical issues surrounding the regional criminal justice system such as sentencing, judge-alone trials, evidence- gathering, the hearsay rule, anti-gang legislation, and plea-bargaining. The effect of crime on development will also be featured.