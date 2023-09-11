Redemption after loss in 2022 WCPL final – Matthews Loop Barbados

Barbados Royals skipper Hayley Matthew says her team’s eight-run win over the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the finals of the 2023 Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) was “redemption.”

The Royals fell in the 2022 to the Trinbago Knight Riders after winning the Women’s 6IXTY tournament.

Matthews said her team played good cricket during the 2023 tournament and felt that the win was redemption for her team after their loss in 2022 to the TKR Women.

The Royals captain struck 82 off 59 balls to lead her team to 169 for 7 off their 20 overs.

Matthews then returned to take 2 for 38 and successfully defend 20 runs in the final over to clinch the title for her team.

The Royals topped the table after the preliminary stage of the tournament with three wins and a loss.

The 2022 champions Trinbago Knight Riders women had only one win for the season and were eliminated after the preliminary stage.