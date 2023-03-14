Red celebrates 21 years of ADDY wins Loop Barbados

Red Advertising & Marketing Limited recently “came of age” as they celebrated 21 consecutive years of winning ADDY Awards at the recent judging of the Caribbean Advertising Federation (CAF) within the Fourth District of the American Advertising Federation (AFF).

This was hot on their recent leading performance in the 2022 Angel Awards, and brings their overall award tally to 629 Addy Awards since they were founded in 2002 – a staggering average of 30 awards a year for 21 years!.

Awards were won for Sagicor, Banks Holdings, Deputy Beer, Banks Beer, Norman Centre and Octopus Villa.

Jevan Jutagir, Managing Director of Red, commented on the awards: “30 a year average for 21 years is some feat and is a strong testament to Red’s continuing creative ethos and firepower! In fact, we have won awards under 3 different Creative Directors and will continue to lead in the overall awards tally for some time. In Barbados, we probably hold an unassailable lead but welcome any challenge to our supremacy, as it helps to keep us sharp!”

Jutagir also commented on the two awards shows of the American Advertising Federation: “With the shift from traditional to digital we have found that the ADDY Awards have not always kept pace with the changing landscape facing marketeers and agencies. Hence, we have shifted of focus to winning Angel Awards for our clients, as we feel these awards better reflect the 360 degree campaign approach to marketing and specifically CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility). Hopefully, the ADDY Awards will continue to evolve and maintain their relevancy for years to come.

We certainly have enjoyed being a dominant creative force in the Caribbean for over 20 years! Long may it continue!”