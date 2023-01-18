Red Bull Jr driver, Bajan Zane Maloney signs to Carlin for full season Loop Barbados

Zane Maloney is excited to start another chapter with UK-based moto racing team – Carlin.

Maloney is no stranger to Carlin, but now he joins the team for a full-season campaign.

To embark on this journey in Red Bull colours is a dream come true

Carlin is today, January 18, 2023, pleased to confirm Red Bull Junior Drivers Maloney and Enzo Fittipaldi will join the team for the 2023 FIA Formula 2 Championship. The duo, who drove with the team during post-season testing in Abu Dhabi, have both recently confirmed their Red Bull Junior status with the prestigious marque and now look forward to official pre-season testing to get underway next month in Bahrain.

Maloney posted a countdown to the big announcement on his Instagram yesterday, January 17, 2023.

According to the media release, Maloney said:

“Joining Carlin in F2 and to do so as part of the Red Bull Junior Team is a fantastic opportunity after my first year of F3 last season. I’m re-joining a team I know extremely well and have won a championship with before in F4. I’ve seen first-hand how strong the team are in F2 and we had a great test together last year in Abu Dhabi. To embark on this journey in Red Bull colours is a dream come true and I’m incredibly excited to get the season underway in Bahrain next month.”

Barbados’ own will make the step up to the Championship after an incredible rookie season racing in FIA Formula 3 which saw him a title contender in the season finale. Missing out on the title by the smallest of margins, Maloney’s exceptional season consisted of three race victories, four podiums and two pole positions. Maloney has already experienced a race weekend in Formula 2 machinery following his debut in the series at the final round in Abu Dhabi. The Barbadian driver followed this with official testing at the circuit in the Carlin car and will now be a part of the team this season.

I think by the mid-way point we’ll start to see some real flashes of potential

Brazilian Fittipaldi also joins Carlin following a solid full season racing in 2022, in which he scored six podiums over the course of the year. Entering the season off the back of a huge accident in 2021, which side-lined him, the 21-year-old wasted no time in getting back up to racing speed and was soon challenging for podiums and consistently collecting strong points. Fittipaldi’s race craft in particular was something to note with stand-out drives around the streets of Baku and in challenging wet conditions at Silverstone.

Fittipaldi said of the season ahead, “I’m extremely excited to be joining Carlin and as well to be part of the Red Bull family for the 2023 season. It’s an amazing opportunity and I can’t wait for the first race weekend in Bahrain.”

Carlin enjoyed a strong 2022 season finishing second overall in the teams’ standings taking six wins in total with Liam Lawson and Logan Sargeant – the latter of whom had his 2023 Formula 1 seat confirmed the day after the conclusion of the season.

Team Principal Trevor Carlin added, “As a Team boss, Enzo and Zane are a dream pairing with both experience and potential. Enzo was a driver who really caught our attention last season and will be looking to build on the strong results he had in 2022. Zane was incredibly impressive in his rookie season of F3 and it’s fantastic to welcome him back to Carlin. He certainly needs to focus on building his experience in the first half of the season but I think by the mid-way point we’ll start to see somereal flashes of potential.”