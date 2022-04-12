Reading Matters: Reading revitalised at Elliott Belgrave Primary | Loop Barbados

The students of Elliot Belgrave Primary had an immersive experience when they celebrated their Reading Week during the recently concluded Hilary term.

With the resumption of face-to-face classes in late February, schools were able to return to some semblance of normalcy, and the staff at Elliott Belgrave sought to reenergise their students’ passion for reading.

During the week of activities, which ran from March 14- 18, students of the northern primary school were issued with Bingo-styled task cards that challenged them to complete several reading activities, ranging from reading to a stuffed animal for the Infants to redesigning the cover of a favourite book for the Juniors.

The opening ceremony featured a performance by talented saxophonists Romaro Greaves and an additional stimulatory treat from both teaching and ancillary staff members, who donned duck masks and dramatized the nursery rhyme “Five Little Ducks”, much to the delight of the students.

Throughout the week, in addition to a Drop Everything And Read (DEAR) initiative, popular local actor, Janine White conducted a story-telling session where she engaged and thrilled students with her expertise in drama.

Students were also exposed to foreign languages as teachers shared videos in both Spanish and French and, through the use of technology, Maria Francis read the story of The Three Little Pigs in Spanish. They found that experience especially enjoyable and many of them could be heard animatedly chanting the repetitive phrase ” “!No! !No! !No! !Ni por todo el oro del mundo!”at the end of the day.

A variety of reading activities including Sight Words Bingo, word searches and crossword puzzles were also undertaken during the special week.

It climaxed with a Character Day where students and some staff wore costumes to depict various story and comic book characters. Special guest authors Vernon Worrell, Dennis Sobers and De-Ann Smith visited the school to read their works to the students and took the opportunity to encourage budding writers to read extensively.

Several students received prizes and other incentives at the conclusion of the week of activities.

Language Arts Coordinator, Talicia Welcome, reminded students that reading was one of the keys to their academic success and urged the continuation of reading beyond the end of the week’s activities.

Her sentiments were echoed by principal Esther Wilkinson, who expressed satisfaction about the high levels of involvement throughout the week. She reiterated the school’s focus of improving the students’ reading abilities and developing a community of avid readers.