“Rat” wanted for serious criminal matters

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Akyem Tafari Wharton alias “Rat” or “Pickings” who is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters

Wharton, whose last known address is Sobers Lane, Tudor Street, St Michael is approximately five feet, eleven inches (5’ 11”) tall of a brown complexion and with a slim built.

He is advised that he can present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department of the District ‘A’ Police Station located at Station Hill, St Michael accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Akyem Tafari Wharton, is asked to contact C.I.D. personnel at the District ‘A’ Police Station at 430-7270 or 430-7295, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest Police Station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons.

Any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.

(TBPS).