Ras Simba accuses AG of dragging his feet on crucial Cannabis law Loop Barbados

Government’s dilly-dallying approach to amending the current Sacramental Cannabis Act 2019 has ignited the ire of the Rastafarian community in Barbados.

The Act gives the community the right to cultivate and use cannabis for religious, cultural, and spiritual purposes. However, permission to do so at a pre-approved place of worship must be given by the Attorney General.

How can he possibly justify his complete disregard for the orders of the court four times

Ras Simba, who is leading the legal charge for the amendment of the Sacramental Cannabis Act, is appealing for the legislation to be amended to recognise a Rastafari household as an official ‘place of worship’ for their spiritual use of cannabis.

On Tuesday, May 16, 2023, Ras Simba, expressed that the leniency exhibited by the court to the Attorney General has highlighted, the “complete hypocrisy of the Barbadian judicial system”.

The court case which has been ongoing for over three years, was delayed again on Monday due to a pre-trial review, in which the the defendant – the Attorney General – was to submit all witness statements for review before proceeding to trial at the end of the month.

However, the office of the Attorney General failed to abide by court orders for the fourth consecutive time, despite being given a final deadline to submit the critical documents.

According to Ras Simba, the judge presiding over the case, Justice Michelle Weekes, sided with the Government and gave another extension, effectively postponing the trial until February 2024, making the case roll over into another year without any developments.

The time has come to walk the walk and stop talking the talk

“What is ironic, is that in recent months the Attorney General has been condemning the length of time that cases are taking to be resolved within our judicial system, which of course comes at the taxpayers’ expense. How can he possibly justify his complete disregard for the orders of the court four times and then turn around and criticize the same delays that he is in fact himself perpetuating?”

“If he is so concerned with taxpayers’ money, I am also struggling to understand why this historic trial continues to be held in a virtual setting despite Barbadians paying over $100 million for a new court in White Park Road,” he said.

“I am in no way disillusioned by the Government’s apparent historical ‘disdain’ for the Rastafari community. However, what is most disheartening and brought into sharper focus by this case is that justice in Barbados seems to be a ‘fleeting illusion’,” Ras Simba continued.

Ras Simba stated that the Office of the Attorney General has until July 30, 2023, to present the witness statement, and maintained that the Rastafari community will “wait in good faith” despite the blatant disrespect exhibited.

The president of the African Heritage Foundation, says he is exploring hosting a town hall meeting or “community conservation” to discuss religious practices and educate the public.

“I would like to call on all faith-based and religious leaders, as well as wider Barbadian society, to join me to discuss the way forward as it relates to respecting the basic rights of individuals in this new so-called Republic of Barbados. We all need to re-examine our colonial conceptions and to move forward into a space of acceptance and unity as it pertains to our ancestral practices and become a real Republic. The time has come to walk the walk and stop talking the talk.”