Ras Iley and Friends: A spectacular show in its second year Loop Barbados

For the second consecutive year, Ras Iley and his talented troupe of veteran entertainers delivered a high-calibre show which took patrons down a musical memory lane.

Held at the Garfield Sobers Gymnasium last Saturday evening, Ras Iley and Friends: One Caribbean was patronized by a sizeable crowd that appeared to enjoy the star-studded line-up from start to finish. The cast included some of the industry’s most seasoned entertainers from Barbados and the twin-island republic of Trinidad and Tobago.

With a prompt 9 pm start, Pompey got the evening’s live performances off to a great start with his hits Doctor Doctor and Vampire. Crazy followed and he too received a warm reception from the audience delivering a few of his classics including the well-loved Nani Wine. Attendees showed Gypsy who followed, similar love. Bumba thrilled with They Want to Know and his cleverly crafted Seamen while Serenader showed that he could still go Juck for Juck and took the audience through the paces when he delivered Breakdown.

Sweet singing Sugar Aloes and Baron followed soon after and audience members sang lustily along to their individual selections. When the Mighty Gabby hit the stage, he seemed to reinvigorate the crowd with his spirited set which included Boots and the ever-popular Dr Cassandra. Shurwayne Winchester took the stage by storm with a high-energy performance that had the audience following his every instruction and running from one end of the floor to the other. He succeeded in taking the party up a notch and Ronnie Mcintosh, Super Blue and Iwer George maintained the vibe as they each took their turn on the stage.

Having the party inside the gym was no deterrent for Iwer as he stayed true to his moniker as the water god, sprinkling the fully hyped crowd with liquid blessings during his time on stage. Super Blue took the opportunity during his set to give Ras Iley his ‘flowers’ and serenaded soca veteran to show his appreciation.

Grynner did not allow either his walker or seat to constrain him, as he showed why he was known as King of the Road with some of his classic soca hits including Mr T and Leggo I Hand.

When Mr Energy himself finally hit the stage, it was reminiscent of his golden soca years. The audience’s delight was evident as they sang right along with the man of the night. Ras Iley delivered many of his hits including Spring Garden, Mr Energy and Expose and kept the crowd moving and singing in unison.

The almost five-hour show closed out with RPB, who teamed up with MC for the night Mac Fingall for Ragga Ragga, before taking the audience for a final Boat Ride to end the evening’s live performances.

During the show, Ras Iley made two presentations. For the first Super Blue was surprised with a cake in celebration of his 68th birthday which fell on that night. The second presentation was made to Mac Fingall, Red Plastic Bag and the Mighty Gabby for their unwavering support through the years and their monumental contributions to Ras Iley’s own development as an artiste.

At the end of the show, he thanked those who supported the event in its second year running. “Respect to all the fans that came out to support Ras Iley and Friends, all the artistes, all the musicians. It’s a pleasure, as this is the second year and I am grateful for the support of the public,” he stated.