Rapper Trina’s Niece Baby Suga, 17, Shot and Killed In Miami

Trina is mourning the death of her niece.

The rapper’s 17-year-old niece Toni Chester affectionately called Baby Suga, was shot and killed on Tuesday night during a shooting involving three others. According to reports, police responded to the shooting that took place around 12:30 a.m. in Miami in the area of Northwest 13th Avenue near 62nd Street in Liberty City.

Three victims suffering from gunshot wounds were found, including Chester, who was reportedly pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics. According to TMZ, it has been confirmed that the victim is “Baby Suga,” Trina’s niece.

The two other women were transported to the Jackson Memorial Hospital, where they received medical attention, but according to TMZ, there is no update on their condition as yet. A statement has been released by the Miami Police Department confirming that the 17-year-old passed away.

“Today, at around midnight we responded to the area reference a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a female with an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced deceased by MFR personnel. Two additional victims also suffering from gunshot wounds arrived at JMH, but were transported independently.”

Police also confirmed that the motive behind the shooting “remains under investigation.”

In the meantime, there are news reports that a black Mercedes SUV was allegedly involved in the shooting and that police are conducting investigations since the car has been found with bullet holes about a mile north of the deadly crime scene.

There has been speculation that Baby Suga was the target of the attack, but the police have not confirmed any theories as yet.

Rapper Trina who has always shared photos and videos of her niece and referred to her as her “mini-me,” has not reacted publicly to the incident. The rapper recently lost her mother and has been very vocal about the pain she has felt in coping with the loss.