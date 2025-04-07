Rape trial of MP Neil Rowe begins

Minister of Home Affairs Wilfred Abrahams is among witnesses listed to testify in the rape trial of Member of Parliament Neil Gabriel Rowe.

The case started about 10:45 a.m. today before Justice Pamela Beckles of the No. 5 Supreme Court.

Two police photographers had given evidence before the case involving Rowe, the former deputy speaker of the House of Assembly and MP for St Michael North West, was adjourned an hour later until Wednesday.

Rowe is accused of having sexual intercourse with a woman on September 18, 2022, without her consent or was reckless whether she consented.

Principal State Counsel Olivia Davis is the prosecutor and she gave a 15-minute address prior to calling the first witness.

A nine-member jury of five women and four men has been empanelled after four challenges by the defence and one from the prosecution. Three women opted out of sitting on the panel for different reasons.

Rowe, of No. 658 Kingsland Terrace, Christ Church, is represented by King’s Counsel Michael Lashley and his team that includes Safiya Moore and Sade Harris. (AC)