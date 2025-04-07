Road tennis connects with Africa Trump’s strict tariffs will worsen inflation, warns Fed chairman Man charged with multiple motor vehicle thefts Wanted: Kevin Stephan Peterson and Nashon Egbbert Moses Court gives Drake access to Kendrick's contracts Celebration of Caribbean, Africa peoples
Local News

Rape trial of MP Neil Rowe begins

07 April 2025
Member of Parliament Neil Gabriel Rowe and King’s Counsel Michael Lashley

Minister of Home Affairs Wilfred Abrahams is among witnesses listed to testify in the rape trial of Member of Parliament Neil Gabriel Rowe.

The case started about 10:45 a.m. today before Justice Pamela Beckles of the No. 5 Supreme Court.

Two police photographers had given evidence before the case involving Rowe, the former deputy speaker of the House of Assembly and MP for St Michael North West, was adjourned an hour later until Wednesday.

Rowe is accused of having sexual intercourse with a woman on September 18, 2022, without her consent or was reckless whether she consented.

Principal State Counsel Olivia Davis is the prosecutor and she gave a 15-minute address prior to calling the first witness.

A nine-member jury of five women and four men has been empanelled after four challenges by the defence and one from the prosecution. Three women opted out of sitting on the panel for different reasons.

Rowe, of No. 658 Kingsland Terrace, Christ Church, is represented by King’s Counsel Michael Lashley and his team that includes Safiya Moore and Sade Harris. (AC)

