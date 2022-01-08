Rape crimes increase and domestic violence cases remain just under 500 | Loop Barbados

·3 min read
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Crime in Barbados has decreased overall with the exception of rape.

Incidences of rape have increased by 26 per cent over last year’s statistics. This is in conjunction with police responding to a similar number of cases of domestic violence last year and the previous year.

Sharing the statistics this week, the Barbados Police Service revealed that rape cases for 2021 totaled 49 in comparison to 39 reported cases of rape in 2020.

And as it stands in relation to domestic cases, the crime brief from the office of the police commissioner stated that the services of the Family Conflict Unit were “very much in demand during the past year”. The provisional figures for domestic violence up to the end of November 2021 were 491 reports, while in 2020 there were 498 reports.

The commissioner’s office is assuring the public, “The Family Conflict Unit responded with appropriate interventions as required.”

All in all, in 2021, there were a total of 5,391 reported crimes when compared to 7,079 crimes reported in 2020.

