The Ministry of Health and Wellness has advised the public to expect longer wait times at the Randal Phillips Polyclinic.

In a statement on Thursday, May 18, the MOH explained that the delays were due to the lack of clinical staff at the Oistins, Christ Church polyclinic. The issue started on Thursday and is expected to continue to Friday, May 19.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has apologised for any inconvenience caused.