Rains to pick up but hotter summer predicted Loop Barbados

For the next couple of months, staying well hydrated is going to be absolutely necessary.

Weather forecasters are predicting even hotter days ahead, as temperatures across the island have risen over the past few weeks.

The Barbados Meteorological Services (BMS) says this year will be even warmer than 2022. For the first 11 days of May, peak temperatures at Charnocks, Christ Church have been well above the 30-year average of 30.6, it now hovers around 31.1 ?C.

The warmer temperatures have been attributed to the warmer sea surfaces temperatures across the Atlantic basin.

Temperatures are expected to peak in September.

At this point, BMS official predictions is suggesting peak temperatures in urban (Bridgetown) and western areas to be around 32 ?C to 35 ?C, an increase from 31 ?C to 34 ?C observed in 2022.

In April, BMS forecast “below normal” rainfall until June and urged residents to enforce water conservation measures. A month later not much has changed.

There are reportedly very dry top soils across the parishes of St Philip, Christ Church, southern St John, southern St George, most of St Michael as well as southern St James.

Vegetation is expected to continue to struggle for a few more weeks, heading into the official start of the Atlantic Hurricane season. However, vegetation remains fair to good in areas with higher elevation such as St Thomas and St Andrew.

The latest short-term climate forecasts suggest that rain accumulation will be normal to just above average over the next few months – up until August.

This latest forecast suggests that aquifers in some areas may recharge slowly over the next few months.

In summary, rains are expected to slowly pick up from June along with very warm temperatures compared to last year.