Rains create perfect ‘Splash’ at Copacabana Loop Barbados

Consistent and heavy rainfall could not drown the vibes at Copacabana Beach Club last Saturday as the coveted Splash All Inclusive Pool Party pulled off another stellar production.

Showers blessed the island from late Friday night, and one would expect it to dampen the mood of an outdoor event. However, the Splash patrons showed up and showed out to experience one of the best productions in the brand’s history.

The promoter of Splash, Natalie Abrahams, said she, nor her team were worried about the weather. They are confident in their durability to withstand the summer showers.

“The little rain we had during the party was no match for the food, the drinks, the performers, the deejays and the vibes Splash is known for.”

Abrahams’ sentiments were echoed by many patrons who complimented the diverse food and beverage menu which ranged from West Indian corn soup, to an assorted seafood section, then a meat and poultry section which featured the crowd favourites, grilled spicy Thai chicken and Island beef and potato stew, and to complete the culinary adventure sumptuous Mexican nachos.

There was abundance of premium beverages to complement the meals and the party trio of “Ya”, “Raj” and “Spice” expressed their delight with the quality of service at the bar, and their overall experience of the event.

“Splash is a vibe. It’s nice and I am enjoying myself. Good music, good drinks, and food nice”, said Ya.

Another member of the audience, known as “Cole Tanner,” told Loop Entertainment she is looking forward to next year’s event.

“I am totally enjoying Splash.

This is my second time, and it is even bigger and better. I am totally enjoying it with my friends as usual, and everyone is having a good time.

We can’t wait until next year. In fact, we are enjoying it so much that we are thinking about joining them for the lime on Kadooment Day.”

Tanner’s anticipation for next year’s event might have heightened after Abrahams indicated that 2024 will surpass all prior Splash events .

“Each year the organizers put themselves in the shoes of Splash patrons and envision the experience they’d want for themselves.

Expect the Splash magic formula, plus a few extra surprises next year.

It’s about delivering a fantastic experience, every time,” Abrahams explained.

After participating in the culinary adventure, patrons burned off the calories with the help of deejays Mayhem Soundz, Surf Rat, Hutchy & Sizz, and the Soca Superman Alvin Toppin.

Each of the live performances were of stellar quality.

Mikey Mercer and Nikita graced the stage first, and it was an avalanche of quality performances after that.

Lil Rick and TC’s set was full of energy and the audience matched them pound for pound.

The veteran duo provided the perfect platform for the new dynamic duo of Soca, Lead Pipe & Saddis, who received an encore after a thrilling performance of their greatest hits of yesteryear and Crop Over 2023.