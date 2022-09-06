Rainfall alert: Flash flood warning issued Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Rainfall alert: Flash flood warning issued Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Tropical wave affecting Barbados

Rainfall alert: Flash flood warning issued

Police concerned about the calibre of weapons at criminals’ disposal

Two charged with murder of Jamaica-born TSA worker in NY

Water outages expected across parts of Christ Church, St Philip

3 Children in Jamaica perished in fire, lit candle suspected cause

Bullets in soap! AG assures police are thwarting criminal plans

Forecast remains for TS Earl to become a hurricane

Liz Truss set to become new UK Conservative prime minister

Man in Jamaica threatens to ‘kidnap’ women and girls in video

Tuesday Sep 06

24?C
Barbados News

The Barbados Meteorological Service published the notice at 9:06am

Loop News

1 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Barbados is under a flash flood warning.

The alert is valid from 9am, September 6, and will be terminated at 6pm or sooner if conditions warrant.

A flash-flood warning is issued when rapid flooding due to heavy or excessive rainfall in a short period of time (generally less than 6 hours) is occurring or is imminent in the warning area.

Cause:

A tropical wave is currently affecting Barbados and is forecast to generate excessive rainfall across the island today.

Rainfall:

Current model guidance suggests that rainfall accumulations between 50mm and 75mm are possible for parts of the island today, which could result in flooding.

Advice:

Residents and visitors should note that the following impacts are imminent during this forecast period:

Significant runoff from higher elevationsSignificant soil erosion is likely on exposed or scarred land surfacesLarge water settlements on roads and fieldsSignificant adjustments to water levels of existing water bodies (ponds etc.)Significant delays on traffic routes with some roads possibly impassableLarge objects or debris from higher elevations may also become embedded within fast-moving water flowsSignificant flooding at the foot of hillsides and coastal roads is possible.

Related Article

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Barbados News

Tropical wave affecting Barbados

Barbados News

Rainfall alert: Flash flood warning issued

Barbados News

Police concerned about the calibre of weapons at criminals’ disposal

More From

Barbados News

Police concerned about the calibre of weapons at criminals’ disposal

See also

Top Cop says 75 guns off Barbados’ streets for 2022 so far

Caribbean News

3 Children in Jamaica perished in fire, lit candle suspected cause

On what should have been the first day back at school in Jamaica for three siblings, their family is today reeling after they perished in a fire at their home in Springfield district, Westmoreland, on

Barbados News

Police investigating linkages between violent shootings, murders

Discoveries have shown some firearms have been used in more than one murder

Caribbean News

Tropical Storm Earl expected to become a hurricane

Slow strengthening is forecast over the next several days

Caribbean News

Caribbean national to head CIBC FirstCaribbean for the first time

FirstCaribbean International Bank (Barbados) Limited will cease operations in Dominica in January 2023

Community

Water outages expected across parts of Christ Church, St Philip

Tankers dispatched