Rainfall alert: Flash flood warning discontinued Loop Barbados

The Barbados Meteorological Service published the notice at 9:06am

Loop News

7 hrs ago – Updated

[Update: 2pm]

Flash flood warning discontinued by the Met Office as of midday.

[Original story: 9am]

Barbados is under a flash flood warning.

The alert is valid from 9am, September 6, and will be terminated at 6pm or sooner if conditions warrant.

A flash-flood warning is issued when rapid flooding due to heavy or excessive rainfall in a short period of time (generally less than 6 hours) is occurring or is imminent in the warning area.

Cause:

A tropical wave is currently affecting Barbados and is forecast to generate excessive rainfall across the island today.

Rainfall:

Current model guidance suggests that rainfall accumulations between 50mm and 75mm are possible for parts of the island today, which could result in flooding.

Advice:

Residents and visitors should note that the following impacts are imminent during this forecast period:

Significant runoff from higher elevationsSignificant soil erosion is likely on exposed or scarred land surfacesLarge water settlements on roads and fieldsSignificant adjustments to water levels of existing water bodies (ponds etc.)Significant delays on traffic routes with some roads possibly impassableLarge objects or debris from higher elevations may also become embedded within fast-moving water flowsSignificant flooding at the foot of hillsides and coastal roads is possible.

