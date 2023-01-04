Rain couldn’t dampen the feting fever at First Light Loop Barbados

Intermittent showers and water-logged grounds did not succeed in stopping hundreds of fete-lovers from enjoying First Light. And as throngs descended on the cliff-side location, some of them discarded their mud-caked footwear and partied barefoot in the sludge with wild abandon as they welcomed a new year.

The Limerz Cruise event, in its third year of being hosted at the picturesque Rockfield, St. Lucy location, attracted a steady stream of party-goers. The long line of traffic on the way to the St Lucy venue suggested that not even the bleak, overcast skies deterred those who were intent on having a good time. As the rains came, many simply frolicked in the showers happily.

DJs kept the vibes flowing throughout the eight-hour event and spurred on the drenched merriment. These included Niqo Vybz and Gunner of the Legacy Team of and the US-based Riggo Suave. At one point, as some patrons dived into the muddy pools which had formed and abandoned their umbrellas to party in the rain, host of the show Trinidadian Patrick ‘Hypeman’ Anthony asked “What is going on in Barbados,” as he watched in awe as the fete fever took over.

The live acts on stage only added to the festive atmosphere. The energetic Walkes spun his waistline in customary style as he encouraged the women to Wuk Up & Bend and ‘tek’ Shots, the latter he performed with Freshie.

The entertaining duo of Mole and Bruce Lee Almightee spurred on the merriment with their individual and collaborative selections. In addition to a number of Mole’s bashment tunes, Bruce Lee performed his well-loved Mauby and the two even broke out into renditions of It is Raining and Send Down the Rain, much to the delight of those present.

The Hypa Dawg Lil Rick followed and he took everything to another level. As he issued a dare to reward anyone who would dive into a mud pool with $200, the words had not fallen from his lips good before one enthusiastic male took up the challenge. The crowd went wild, as the partier repeated the action twice more for good measure and had to be cajoled on stage to collect his monetary winnings. Rick was his usual engaging self as he delivered many of his hits and those present did not hesitate in returning his energy. He brought the live performances to an end shortly after 8 am before turning the reins back over to the deejays.

Even with downpours of rain, gusty, cold winds and a muddy terrain, it was evident that First Light was still a hit and faithful patrons would brave almost any kind of weather to enjoy what is quickly becoming the must attend fete to usher in a new year.