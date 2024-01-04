Rain can’t dampen the vibes at Limerz Cruise First Light Loop Barbados

‘No rain can stop this jam’ seemed to be the chant fuelling several fete-lovers as they ushered in 2024 at First Light, amidst persistent showers.

This year, the move to the paved parking lot at Farley Hill was a welcomed change from last year’s water-logged venue and the absence of the murky conditions was a definite plus for patrons. Although the rains persisted throughout the eight-hour-long event, they could not dampen the great vibes synonymous with the new year’s day fete.

“For First Light 2024, the vibes were definitely here even though the rain fell. People enjoyed themselves [and] they had a time in the rain,” Social Media representative for Limerz Cruise Makayla Yearwood told Loop.

A slew of popular deejays on the cards including DJ Salt and Surf Rat kept the crowd well-entertained, with the latter issuing risqué instructions which some daringly followed, without hesitation.

While some partied under the safety of umbrellas others improvised and sought shelter under whatever they could find, with a trio taking refuge under a discarded palm tree limb that offered very little coverage. However, others simply could not be bothered and willingly danced under the showers, with drinks in hand and friends in tow.

Crowd pleaser Lil Rick was the sole live performer at the event and he did not disappoint. He drew bouts of laughter and cheers of encouragement from attendees as he once again showed why he was so well-loved by Bajans. Ad-libbing Salt’s Unfair Me during his set, he not only thrilled the crowd with his hilarious wining antics, but proved that he had to have the best knees in the soca business. Not even the rain could deter the seasoned entertainer from delivering just what the people wanted, as he abandoned the safety of the sheltered stage, rid himself of his jacket and shirt and joined them in the rain to party, much to their delight.

Just after 10 am those who rallied ‘til the end filed from the St Peter venue, some with umbrella unfurled and others completely drenched but all seemingly in high spirits.

As Loop caught up with well-known talk-show host Krystal Howell, she shared that she had an enjoyable time, despite the rain.

“I definitely enjoyed this location over last year. The vibe is always good, the energy is always good and the people are always beautiful,” she happily shared, adding that she has patronized every First Light event before COVID-19 struck and resumed attending last year.

Now in its seventh year running, Limerz Cruise’s First Light can once again boast of hosting a New Year’s Day cooler fete with the greatest vibes, rain or no rain.