Quon snatches Pic-O-De-Crop crown Loop Barbados

On his first bout in the ‘big’ competition, two-time Junior Monarch, Quon has overpowered his predecessors and mentors to be crowned the 2022 Pic-O-De-Crop Monarch.

The 21-year-old from the House of Soca Calypso Tent stole the show at the Kensington Oval on Friday night with his dynamic performance of Animal Kingdom, which was also co-penned by second place iWeb [Ian Webster of Water Street Boyz].

Third place went to Chrystal Cummins-Beckles who sang Crazy and fourth place went to TC who performed Kaiso Reporter.