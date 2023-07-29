Quon ready to defend Pic-O-De-Crop title Loop Barbados

Reigning calypso monarch Dequon ‘Quon’ Alleyne is geared and ready to defend his title at the upcoming Courtesy Garage Pic-O-De-Crop Finals slated for next Friday, August 4, at the National Botanical Gardens.

Speaking to Loop Entertainment during the Finals Draw and Vehicle Reveal held on Thursday, July 27, Quon disclosed that he was happy with the line-up and confident going into the finals.

“My position is number 14, I’m certainly happy with the position. I don’t get too preoccupied with the position I pull, it’s just about going out there and doing my job. . . . So again, happy with the position, happy with the material I’m bringing forward and I’m pretty confident going forward to the finals this year.”

He professed:

“Pic-O-De-Crop always has a high standard of competition, for example, last year, this year, a lot of same strong songs as well. But you can’t necessarily preoccupy your mind about the other competitors, it’s always about sticking to the task at hand, going out there and executing the songs to the best of your ability.”

The defending monarch promised patrons not only a mature performance this year, but a powerful and memorable stage.

“The fans can certainly expect a mature performance. Obviously, as the reigning monarch, it is always about going out there and setting the bar higher than than I would have last year. So certainly, they can expect a very powerful performance and a performance that they certainly can remember.”

“The name of my song is “Sing Quon Sing” so they can certainly look forward to that on finals night,” he added.