Quon prepared for Pic-O-De-Crop Finals stage Loop Barbados

Will reigning monarch Dequon Quon Alleyne be able to successfully defend his calypso monarch title? Or will one of the 18 contenders impress the judges more to depose the king monarch?

These are two of the most important questions many will be asking when rivals take the stage on Friday night at this year’s Courtesy Garage Pic-O-De-Crop final. The new amphitheatre venue at National Botanical Gardens is the place to be this Friday, August 4, when Quon representing the House of Soca calypso tent, comes up against an impressive line-up in a bid to capture arguably the most sought after and prestigious calypso crown in Barbados.

Although the two-time Junior Monarch acknowledged the toll that high expectations can have on a defending champ, he still remains confident about his chances to defend. So much so, that he decided to swap his song for Finals night; replacing “De Comment Section” for “Sing Quon, Sing!”

“One of the most important things this year for me has been remaining resolute in my focus. As reigning monarch it’s easy to get caught up in the magnitude of the occasion. However, since I started preparing, the focus has been on delivering as strong as possible a performance that I, along with my supporters and general audience can be proud of.

“Since my days in Junior Monarch I have adopted the [habit] of practicing at home in the mirror and in front of family, and that hasn’t changed. I believe it is key to embodying any song . . . . Once you believe in your plan and remain confident, you’re already halfway there. This year I will give nothing short of my best, as I’ve always done, and aim to retain my crown,” Quon said.

Last year, at the age of 21, Quon became one of the youngest monarchs of the Pic-O-De-Crop competition with his very popular “Animal Kingdom”. The 18 coming to do battle for his crown will not be push-overs as the list includes former monarchs at both the senior and junior levels, perennial finalists, experienced artists and some new-comers.

One of those expected to be keen competition is two-time monarch Adrian AC Clarke of the De Big Show. He will face the judges with Anansi and theBig Bad Ram, a song poking fun at the Peter Ram/I-Web legal impasse.

His tent mate and three-time monarch Ian I-Web Webster’s Brain analyses the Barbadian society using the analogy of the brain. Also from De Big Show are: Chrystal Chrystal Cummins-Beckles who uses personification to tell the story of calypso needing a revival in De Rescue; 2018 king Anderson Mr Blood Armstrong’s Hornology shares insight about the fall out of extra-marital relationships; whereas Natalie Nathalee Burke’s composition Not For Sale is a caution to visitors to embrace the Barbados culture, but not attempt to change it.

From Shinning Stars tent, former monarch Brian Bumba Payne is hoping that the kaiso Change De System, which is an indictment on the two-party political system in Barbados, will be what is needed for him to lift the crown for the first time since 1987.

However, newcomer Don-Ross Ross Oliver’s call for a relook at the current trajectory of the society in Helping Hands intends to be a worthy opponent.

Donella Weekes-Oliver of the All Stars Calypso tent has proven to be a consistent challenger on Finals nights before and this time around will be no different. She will perform Who’s Next, a lament about the crime and violence impacting families.

One-time Scotiabank Junior Monarch, Teri Teri Williams-Niles, also of All Stars’Cat Piss and Peppa presents a number of questions about social, political and economic issues that can result in controversial solutions.

While tent mate John Yarde is using his religious background to give an account of the issues through the lense of a pastor in Gospel According to John. What’s more, Eric Lewis’ Conversation with Mr. Satire is an exaggeration of the behaviour of the political class on island; Anique Niqa Herbert’s The Chosen Few shares a perspective on a perceived favouritism at social events and Tiffany Charisma Goddard’s Hear is a critique of the various societal issues that are not receiving public prominence.

The first competitor out the blocks will be Shakirah Keerah Boxill from House of Soca. She will be singing a song for orphan children who are navigating their place in life called Come Fuh Me.

Her comrades who are vying for the prestigious title are Paul Billboard Murrell, whose song titled Foolish is questioning man’s arrogance to God’s wisdom; first timer Jermaine Coopa Dan Gittens is offering a different take with the motivational musing Reflection; another newcomer Raheem Raheem Taylor’s Child Support takes a look at the dilemma that faces the court system in determining child maintenance and Ranaan Ranaan Hackett is hoping to make an impact with a personal twist on what he considers are negative lyrics in calypso in Mr. Thankful.