Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID; mild symptoms | Loop Barbados

The 95-year-old British monarch will continue with light duties at Windsor Castle this week

Loop News

FILE – Queen Elizabeth II speaks during an audience at Windsor Castle where she met the incoming and outgoing Defence Service Secretaries, Wednesday February 16, 2022 (Steve Parsons, Pool via AP, File)

Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and is experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms, Buckingham Palace said.

The palace said the 95-year-old British monarch will continue with light duties at Windsor Castle over the coming week.

“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines,” the palace said in a statement.

The queen has received three jabs of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Both her eldest son Prince Charles and daughter-in-law Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall have also recently contracted COVID-19. Charles has since returned to work.

Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, the queen reached the milestone of 70 years on the throne on February 6.

Vincentian man dies following fatal accident at Rices St Philip

A fatal accident in St Philip has claimed the life of a 25-year-old Vincentian national.
The deceased is Zakie Williams, of Rock Hall, St Philip.
According to police, Williams was tra

Doc warns parents to watch out for mild signs of COVID

‘It may not actually be a sinus problem,’ parents encouraged to get children tested immediately after they notice mild symptoms

Teachers told: 'Row or get off the boat!'

Teachers slammed on popular morning radio show

US $115 million loan from Chinese Government to improve roads in east

Road rehabilitation project in Scotland District receives support

Parents reassured: Chances of transmission in schools 'very low'

Paediatrician says abiding by COVID-19 protocols crucial to keeping spread at bay

Visitations to commence at Harrison Point

Dr Forde outlines roll-out of visitation programme at isolation facility