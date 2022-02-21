Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID | Loop Barbados

Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID
The 95-year-old British monarch will continue with light duties at Windsor Castle this week

Loop News

FILE – Queen Elizabeth II speaks during an audience at Windsor Castle where she met the incoming and outgoing Defence Service Secretaries, Wednesday February 16, 2022 (Steve Parsons, Pool via AP, File)

Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and is experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms, Buckingham Palace said.

The palace said the 95-year-old British monarch will continue with light duties at Windsor Castle over the coming week.

“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines,” the palace said in a statement.

The queen has received three jabs of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Both her eldest son Prince Charles and daughter-in-law Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall have also recently contracted COVID-19. Charles has since returned to work.

Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, the queen reached the milestone of 70 years on the throne on February 6.

