Quavo To Perform Takeoff Tribute At The Grammy Awards 2023

Migos rapper Quavo will make his first public appearance with a gospel music tribute to his nephew, Takeoff, at the upcoming Grammy Awards show next month.

The 65th annual Grammy Awards is set to take place on February 5, 2023, and will feature a Memoriam segment dedicated to those from the entertainment community who died over the last year. According to reports, Quavo will be doing the tribute to Takeoff, who was killed on November 1 last year after a fight broke out during a dice game in Houston, Texas.

He will be joined by the powerhouse music group Maverick City Music as they perform the track “Without You.” The song was released in early January as Quavo broke his silence for the first time. The emotional track references Quavo’s sadness at the loss of his nephew.

“Tears rolling down my eyes / I just seen an angel fly,” the song’s intro begins. “Tell me I’ll be fine, oh why? Out in the galaxy, up in the stars / Over the universe, it’s bigger than Mars.”

Takeoff was just heading out as a duo with Quavo after their band Migos split. The group had featured the two, along with Offset, their cousin.

The rapper was only 28 years old at the time of his death. Born Kirsnik Khari Ball, Takeoff was at a private party outside of a popular bowling alley in Houston, Texas, when he was shot and killed during a dice game going awry.

Police later arrested Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, in December, and he is now charged with murder. Another suspect who was at the scene, 22-year-old Cameron Joshua, has also been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon after he was seen in a video brandishing a gun during the shooting, which left two other people severely injured.

In the meantime, Clark claims he is innocent. He was initially placed on a $2 million bond, but that was lowered after his attorneys argued for it to be reduced to $1 million.

Clark has been deemed a flight risk, with prosecutors telling the court that he was found with a bag of money and planned to fly to Mexico. He is required to wear a GPS monitor until his next court appearance in March 2023.

In the meantime, the Grammys shared that the In Memoriam segment will also include two other tributes, Kacey Musgraves performing “Coal Miner’s Daughter” in a tribute to Loretta Lynn, while Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood, and Bonnie Raitt will perform “Songbird” in tribute to Christine McVie.

The Grammys is being held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, but fans can also stream it live on CBS Television Network and Paramount+ on February 5, 2023, from 8:00 -11:30 p.m. ET and 5:00 -8:30 p.m. PT.