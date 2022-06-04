Quavo Shares Clip Vibing Nicki Minaj Song Amid Cardi B & Offset Fallout

Quavo is really feeling Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby’s “Do We Have A Problem” or maybe just being a little petty.

As speculation deepens into the suspected falling out between Migos members Offset, Takeoff, Quavo, and Cardi B, who is dating one of the group members, Quavo appears to be aligning himself with Nicki Minaj.

This latest turn of events is interesting as Quavo famously dissed Nicki Minaj in 2018 when he insinuated that he slept with the rapper, which set off a beef that spiraled into the problems with Nicki and Cardi B.

In a new video shared on Twitter, Quavo is seen with another person, and he appears to be vibing to Nicki’s song “Do We Have A Problem,” which was released earlier this year alongside Lil Baby.

Barbs online were not pleased, though, as many called Quavo out for getting Nicki Minaj involved in his issues with Cardi B and Offset. Last week, Quavo and Takeoff released a duet as “Unc and Phew,” sparking rumors that the rap group was splitting up.

Cardi B and Offset also fanned the flames as they appeared to unfollow both rappers, while Offset also teased a solo single he is releasing soon. All of the Migos rappers are signed to the same label, Quality Control, but no official word has come from them about whether there are tensions between them.

Cardi B also appeared to downplay the speculations as she said that a large swathe of accounts was deleted from her Instagram profile and hinted that she did not intentionally delete any of the accounts, including Quavo or Takeoff.

In the meantime, Barbs were gunning for Quavo and called him messy for appearing to align himself with Nicki knowing the history between Cardi and her.

“This man legit set off that Motorsport beef like gtfo,” one Nicki Minaj fan said as he referenced the 2018 incident, which many Barbz felt was the crux of the issues with Cardi B and Minaj.

In 2018, a dispute arose between the two rappers as to how the Migos/Cardi/Nicki collab on “Motorsport” came about.

According to Nicki, “Motorsport” was brought to her by Quavo, with him as the sole feature on the song as they were friends at the time. However, he later asked Nicki if he could add Cardi to the track, which Nicki agreed to.

After the song was released, fans of Minaj and Cardi B took sides as they started to create a beef between the rappers. Cardi B even exacerbates the drama by claiming that she did not hear Nicki’s verse on the song, and Nicki even claimed that she did not feel any genuine love or acknowledgment from Cardi.

In all of this, when Minaj asked Quavo to intervene and set the record straight, he reportedly said, “I would go on Twitter and back you up if you were my girl.”

Cardi B and Offset

In a later song, “Huncho Dreams,” he also appeared to claim that he slept with Nicki Minaj. Since then, the Trinidadian rapper does not appear to be friends with Quavo, so his actions now are questionable at best, and fans were quick to notice.

“d*ick riding!!” another fan accused Quavo.

Some fans were unforgiving to Quavo. “Idk the exact details, but regardless idgaf about a grown ass bitch flip flopping on Nicki cause they split from Offset b**chass all of a sudden. He picked a damn side. His music is still gonna flop,” another Barb wrote.

“What did I say?? Go on check my tweets… I KNEW Quavo and Takeoff don’t wanna be associated with Cardi and Offset anymore because they want Nicki support and fans to support them. TOO LATE QUAVO,” another fan said.