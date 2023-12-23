Quaker Oats recalls granola and cereal products Loop Barbados

Quaker Oats Company has recalled more than 40 granola bars and cereal products over concerns that they may be contaminated with salmonella.

The products listed on www.quakergranolarecall.com were produced in the United States and distributed to Barbados. The company is advising potential consumers to check their pantries for any of the listed products and discard them.

Additionally, consumers with any of the mentioned products can return the described product to the original store where they purchased it, presenting their purchase receipt. For additional information, consumers with any of the mentioned products can contact the customer service hotline: [email protected]

To date, Quaker has not received reports of illnesses related to the products covered by this market withdrawal.

Persons should note that symptoms of salmonella include: fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, salmonella infection can lead to the organism entering the bloodstream and causing more serious illnesses, such as infected arteries (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis.