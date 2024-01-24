Quaker Granola products recall expanded Loop Barbados

The Quaker Oats Company, through its authorised local distributor in Barbados, Armstrong Agencies Ltd is now recalling other granola bars and granola cereals.

In December the company did an initial recall, but now a month later, the product lists has been expanded out of caution.

The reason given for the overall recall is that they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious, and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, which may be bloody, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream.

To date, Quaker has not received reports of illnesses related to the products covered by this market withdrawal.

Of the Quaker products identified, Armstrong Agencies Ltd. distributes the following:

CEREALS

Quaker Oatmeal Squares Cinnamon

Quaker Oatmeal Squares Brown Sugar

Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey & Almonds Cereal

Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey, Raisins & Almonds Cereal

Recall list

Armstrong Agencies Ltd. asdures the public that it has successfully identified and reached out to all retailers who purchased the recalled products. Subsequently, they have removed all items distributed by the company from retail shelves as well.

Furthermore, consumers in possession of any of the mentioned products are advised to return them to the original store of purchase.