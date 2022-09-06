Quake Rattles Haiti

By NAN Staff Writer

NEWS AMERICAS, NEW YORK, NY, Sept. 6, 2022: An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 on the Richter scale rattled Thiotte in the South-East Department of Haiti today.

However, there were no immediate reports of damage or loss of lives, the Civil protection Unit has said.

The quake occurred at 1.30 p.m. (local time) and was located at 18.26 degrees North latitude and 71.88 degrees West longitude, 4.42 km northeast of Thiotte.

It was also felt 36 km southeast of Ganthier in the west, 20 km northeast of Belle-Anse and 59km southeast of Port-au-Prince at a depth of 12 km.