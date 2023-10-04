Quadruple murder at cook shop in Clarendon Loop Barbados

Four men were shot dead at a cook shop in the wee hours of Wednesday morning in the Summerfield community of Chapelton, Clarendon in Jamaica.

The dead men have been identified as 44-year-old Kish Brown of Summerfield, Theo Manning, Darrel Manning, and a man known as ‘Thumper’ or ‘Rasta’.

Reports from the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) are that residents reported hearing gunfire after 1am and alerted them.

When the police team got to the area, the bodies of the men were found with multiple gunshot wounds.