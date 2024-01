The Queen Elizabeth Hospital welcomed three babies before noon on New Year’s Day.

The first baby of 2024 was a girl, weighing seven pounds. She was born at 8:45 am.

The second baby, a boy, was delivered shortly after, at 8:55 am. He was six pounds nine ounces.

Another baby girl was born less than an hour later at 9:35 am. She weighed eight pounds, four ounces.