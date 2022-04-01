QEH to resume limited visitation from April 5 | Loop Barbados

Limited visitation to patients at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) resumes on Tuesday, April 5.

The Board of Management of the QEH announced on Thursday, March 31, that in abiding with the resumption, visitation to Wards ending in even numbers (A2, A6, B4, B6, B8, C4, C6 and C10) will be facilitated on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays between the hours of 12 pm and 1 pm, or 5 pm and 6 pm daily.

Similarly, visiting will resume on Wards ending in odd numbers (A1, A3, A5, B5, B7, C5, and C9), on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, between 12 pm and 1 pm, or 5 pm and 6 pm. In both instances, only one person of the patient’s choice will be allowed to visit with them for a period of no more than 30 minutes during one of the above-mentioned visiting times.

Exceptions to the limited visitation schedule above will continue to be permitted for patients being cared for in the hospital’s intensive care units (Surgical Intensive Care Unit, Medical Intensive Care Unit, Paediatric Intensive Care Unit and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit), Labour Ward, Maternity Wards (B1, B2, and B3), Paediatric Wards (C7 and C8), and the Oncology Ward C12.

These exceptions pertain to:

Patients receiving palliative (end of life) care Pregnant patients who are in active labour Very ill patients who will be identified by the Department of Nursing Services Paediatric patients. A parent or guardian will be allowed to stay with these patients around the clock.

Visitation to these categories of patients will continue to be facilitated between 12 pm and 1 pm, or 5 pm and 6 pm daily, and remains limited to a single visitor per patient for the duration of each patient’s hospital stay.

As it relates to the hospital’s Accident and Emergency Department, only a parent, guardian, relative, caregiver or custodian will be allowed to stay with patients who are:

minors under the age of 18,elderly at high risk of falling, disoriented, in need of assistance with regular daily activities such as walking, using the bathroom and eating receiving palliative (end of life) care pregnant patients who are in active labour in the custody of police or prison officers

All other patients in the AED will be allowed two 15 minute visits daily by a single visitor for the duration of their stay in the department. Time spent during these visits should be used to drop off personal care items, check on the status of the patient, and receive updates from medical staff.

All visitors will be provided with a special pass which must be presented along with a valid form of ID to security upon arrival.

Additionally, it must be noted that children under the age of 16 will not be permitted to visit. However, in cases of urgencies and emergencies, special permission to visit may be obtained through the Nursing Office by calling 436-6450 Ext 6282 or 6283.