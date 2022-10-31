QEH resume regular visiting hours Loop Barbados

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) will officially resume regular visitation to all patients from Tuesday, November 1.

This comes as a result of resounding calls from patients, family members, and hospital staff to extend the visiting hours.

To this end, visitation to the hospital’s general medical and surgical wards, inclusive of the High Dependency Unit, will be facilitated between 12 pm and 1 pm, and 4 pm and 8 pm daily.

For critically ill patients receiving care in Intensive Care Units, shorter visiting hours will continue to be in effect to allow them the time necessary to rest and recover. Therefore, visitation to the Medical and Surgical Intensive Care Units (MICU and SICU) will continue to be facilitated between 11 am and 11:30 am, 4 pm and 4:30 pm, and 5:30 pm and 6 pm daily.

Similarly, visitation to the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) will be facilitated between 12 pm to 12:30 pm, 4 pm to 4:30 pm, and 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm daily. However, visits to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) will only be facilitated for parents, and these visits will be allowed during the hours of 10 am and 7pm daily.

As it relates to the hospital’s Accident and Emergency Department, all patients will be allowed a parent, guardian, relative, caregiver or custodian to stay with them during their stay within the department.