QEH receives much needed donation of office supplies and furniture | Loop Barbados

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital [QEH] have received the much needed help with office supplies and furniture from the Barbados Cancer Support Services.

The donation of one printer and four office chairs will be used for administrative processes as well as patient comfort-while persons are waiting to undergo treatment.

Accepting the donation on behalf of the QEH on Thursday June 30 at Cancer Support Services Headquarters in Dayrells Road Christ Church,Dr. the Honourable Sonia Browne, Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Wellness contended that this donation will aid with some of the issues the QEH faces on a daily basis.

“…any little bit that helps with respect to patient comfort and the process of administration for these patients is very much welcome within the QEH and I am grateful.”

“We all know that cancer will now be in the forefront moreso than ever as it is a part of the NCD’s that we face daily. If any of you visited the hospital and you’ve seen where the cartographic center is, you know that we’re in need of even a waiting space for patients, issues with privacy with respect to patients getting treatment so any little bit helps to patient comfort.”

She explained that the donation of chairs will specifically be useful because it will provide added comfort for patients, especially those who may be feeling alone while undergoing cancer trearment.

“Cancer is one of these things where fear is often a part of it, some people are going through treatment alone and any little bit that helps with respect to patient comfort and the process of administration for these patients is very much welcome within the QEH and I am grateful.”

QEH Senior Radiographer Derlwyn Wilksinson who revealed that the equipment will be used right away, explained that the relationship between the QEH and Cancer Support Services span over a number of years with donations ranging from document folders, office furniture and equipment, medical equipment and an overall redecoration of the department.