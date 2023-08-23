QEH receives gold accreditation status Loop Barbados

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) has been awarded Gold accreditation by Accreditation Canada.

Accreditation Canada last conducted a survey at the QEH seven years ago in 2016. In that assessment, the average compliance was 80 per cent. The hospital’s leadership, commitment of staff, and the organisation-wide quest for improvement has now resulted in the hospital achieving 90 per cent average compliance across various areas, with gold, platinum and diamond criteria met.

In an issued statement, QEH said that it has made “significant strides to improve at all levels”.

“By participating in what is called the Qmentum International Accreditation process in June 2023, we have demonstrated a commitment to providing quality health care and other services, and this should be celebrated,” management stated.

The hospital met 96 per cent of the standards associated with compliance of the gold accreditation, 90 per cent of the standards associated with the platinum accreditation and 66 per cent of the standards associated with the diamond accreditation.

QEH has committed to implementing short, medium and long-term improvement plans to provide quality and excellence in healthcare.