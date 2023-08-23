QEH receives gold accreditation status Loop Barbados

·6 min read
Home
Local News
QEH receives gold accreditation status Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
Breaking News

Sada Williams bags another bronze at World Championships

QEH receives gold accreditation status

Up to 250 dogs to find new homes in Canada

Deputy chief medical officer takes advisory role at PAHO

Lawrence hat-trick leads Garrison Secondary over Ellerslie

Three St John men charged following drug operation

More families need assistance with back-to-school shopping

Tourist’s body found floating near Port St Charles Marina

Bank Hall man has been missing for almost two weeks

Three new additions to BTMI Board

Wednesday Aug 23

27?C
Barbados News

The hospital was assessed by Accreditation Canada

Loop News

6 hrs ago

(FILE)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) has been awarded Gold accreditation by Accreditation Canada.

Accreditation Canada last conducted a survey at the QEH seven years ago in 2016. In that assessment, the average compliance was 80 per cent. The hospital’s leadership, commitment of staff, and the organisation-wide quest for improvement has now resulted in the hospital achieving 90 per cent average compliance across various areas, with gold, platinum and diamond criteria met.

In an issued statement, QEH said that it has made “significant strides to improve at all levels”.

“By participating in what is called the Qmentum International Accreditation process in June 2023, we have demonstrated a commitment to providing quality health care and other services, and this should be celebrated,” management stated.

The hospital met 96 per cent of the standards associated with compliance of the gold accreditation, 90 per cent of the standards associated with the platinum accreditation and 66 per cent of the standards associated with the diamond accreditation.

QEH has committed to implementing short, medium and long-term improvement plans to provide quality and excellence in healthcare.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Barbados News

Sada Williams bags another bronze at World Championships

World News

India lands spacecraft near the moon’s south pole

Barbados News

QEH receives gold accreditation status

More From

Barbados News

Sada Williams bags another bronze at World Championships

Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic won the Women’s 400m in Budapest

Caribbean News

See also

Tropical Storm Franklin to make landfall on Hispaniola

Tropical Storm Franklin is expected to make landfall today on Hispaniola bringing heavy rainfall and potentially life-threatening flash flooding to Haiti and the Dominican Republic, according to the U

Community

Up to 250 dogs to find new homes in Canada

The dogs will leave Barbados in mid-October

Lifestyle

Serena Williams gives birth to second child, a daughter

“I never wanted to have to choose between tennis and a family. I don’t think it’s fair”

Community

Shop The Look: Upgrade your living room space

Courts Operation Transformation is not only about sprucing up homes but uplifting families.
This was evidenced recently in Barbados as Karan Callender, a mother of one, received a B

Community

Jayden graduates Upper 6th at 16, has no regrets about starting at 9

The Harrison College student is set to attend Loughborough University London next