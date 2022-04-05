QEH receives generous donation from Barbados Canada Foundation | Loop Barbados

The Barbados Canada Foundation has donated just over $140,000 in supplies and equipment to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH).

The donation valued at $144,677.88, comprised 2,394 boxes of Pri-med Level 3 masks containing 1,152,000 face masks, 5 ECG machines and 5 ECG carts valued at US $23,280.

Speaking during the presentation of equipment on Tuesday, March 22, in the QEH Auditorium, Executive Chairman Juliette Bynoe-Sutherland professed that the generous donation was really important to the hospital.

Bynoe-Sutherland also praised the efforts of the Barbados Canada Foundation as she highlighted the special role philanthropy plays in helping the hospital meet its goals and objectives.

“I take this opportunity on behalf of a very grateful Queen Elizabeth Hospital and grateful nation for the continued efforts of our diaspora particularly in Canada and in this instance for listening to our pleads for assistance. The cost of healthcare is so high, we see the government having to leverage taxation and other measures, so, therefore, philanthropy takes on a special role as we try to upgrade and meet the goals and objectives of the hospital.”

Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Dr Sonia Browne contended that this donation will be a part of the hospital’s cardiology project and useful in their bid to get the mortality rate from 25 down to 5 per cent.

“This will now become a part of the cardiology project which has been on board since 2020 where the Prime Minister on talking with some of the regional players realized that we need to attack cardiac problems head-on to get some measure of control….Up to the last statistics, we were dealing with a mortality rate of some 25 or a little bit over per cent of the cardiovascular events leading to death. The hope is to get to an overall level of about 5 per cent.”

Dr Browne explained that she is also on a mission to fight NCDs which have started to spiral out of control in the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“So this is what we’re looking at now and going forward in the future, to decrease the mortality of patients having heart attacks. But that also leads to my pet, which is non-communicable diseases. We all know that Barbados is a bit out of control with respect to the NCDs…we can’t blame COVID for everything but COVID precipitated a lot of the increase in instances of NCDs here. So with the advent of increase in Diabetes mellitus as well as hypertension, the risk of heart attacks and strokes obviously have increased over the last two years but have been increasing steadily before then.”

“So there are players on board, the research is on board with the Chronic Disease Research Center where we can get the data that we need to event change,” said the Minister.