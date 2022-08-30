QEH puts to bed unwarranted panic over 6 moved elective surgeries Loop Barbados

The Board of Management of Queen Elizabeth Hospital is assuring the public that the Department of Surgery continues to provide the full range of surgical services to the people of Barbados.

This response comes after an article in a section of the media caused some panic amongst citizens about the operations at the QEH as it pertains to elective surgeries and the importance placed upon such.

In an effort to help appease and calm persons especially those awaiting such surgeries, and to remotivate the staff who are diligently carrying out their duties on a day-to-day basis, the QEH explained in a release that however, there are instances when elective surgeries are temporarily postponed due to an excessively high utilization rate for the hospital’s 519 inpatient beds. The most recent example of this occurred on Monday, August 22, when the hospital’s acting Director of Medical Services made a strategic decision to temporarily postpone elective surgeries scheduled for Tuesday, August 23, due to the hospital’s high-bed occupancy. This decision resulted in the rescheduling of six elective cases, and arrangements were immediately put in place to facilitate these elective procedures between Wednesday, August 24, and Saturday, August 27. As such there was no protracted postponement of elective surgeries as was reported in the media.

And the hospital reminded or educated those who are unaware of the full procedure, that “It should be noted that after surgery, in-patient beds are required for patients to fully recover.

“[Therefore,] It would be irresponsible to admit patients for elective surgery when the in-patient bed occupancy rate remains extremely high. Therefore, priority is given to emergency procedures as persons awaiting elective surgery can be safely accommodated at a later date.”