QEH plans to invest more in cancer care Loop Barbados

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) is planning to enhance the services offered to cancer patients.

On Friday, Chairman of the QEH Board of Management, Juliette Bynoe-Sutherland disclosed plans to invest in positron emission tomography (PET) scans, which are used to detect cancerous cells, and other equipment to boost the radiology, oncology and nuclear medicine department.

“In terms of our capital planning, we are looking at investing in PET scans and other pieces of equipment that allow us to move the dial forward significantly on how we provide radiation, oncology, and how we do this in a much better and more targeted way,” said the QEH chairman.

She said the hospital was in discussions with the Ministry of Finance, “because over the next year, we are looking to enhance the equipment available for providing services to our patients here at the hospital”.

Speaking at Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signing ceremony between the QEH and Cancer Support Services, Bynoe-Sutherland attested that the hospital has taken steps to improve service to cancer patients through the newly established Department of Haematology, Oncology and Nuclear Medicine.

She assured that the hospital will be “doing more on palliative care” and the first step was by training more nurses. Recently, a cohort of nurses from the QEH graduated from the Palliative Care Enrichment Training Programme facilitated by the Cancer Support Services.

There is also the pain management clinic headed by Dr Harley Mosely, where patients can receive traditional and biomedical treatments as well as complimentary services such as acupuncture.

“We are doing all that we can as an institution to ensure that persons who receive a cancer diagnosis have the best chance of living and living well with the diagnosis,” the QEH said.

Bynoe-Sutherland stated that this formal partnership between the QEH and Cancer Support Services will further strengthen their capacity.

“We as an organisation recognise that because of pressures on beds, cancer patients are not only located on C12, they are located across the hospital so what we are doing is providing a greater emphasis on care and support.

We are educating the nurses and the nursing team of the various departments about the services of the Cancer Support Services, so if a patient is on a ward that normally does not carry cancer services for that patient, so that [he or she] doesn’t fall through the cracks and is able to get an early referral to this organisation so they can get the necessary support.”

The QEH’s efforts were lauded by David Howard, the administration assistant of Cancer Support Services, who expressed that the PET scans will be greatly appreciated.

“We are pleased to hear you mention that you are looking into doing some work with PET scans because we have several clients that come into the organisation who are in need of PET scans to see where they are at in their journey.

We would send them overseas, and in many cases assist them with the funding for that, so that they have a better overview of where they are at …so if we get to that point at the QEH where we can offer those services through the QEH it would be extremely wonderful for those clients to not have to leave the country to find out where they are at in their journey.”