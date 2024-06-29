QEH Pharmacy extends opening hours ahead of tropical wave

As Barbados braces for potential adverse weather associated with approaching tropical waves, The Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) is advising patients to have prescriptions that are due within a week, refilled as soon as possible. To facilitate this, the Pharmacy is extending opening hours, today, Saturday, June 29 from 8:30am to 4:00pm, and will be open on Sunday, June 30, from 8:30pm to 2pm.

QEH advised patients who have already placed orders through the Medication Delivery Service, that their medication will be delivered over the weekend.

Patients are also urged to ensure they have an adequate supply of medication in the event of the passage of an adverse weather event.

For further information, persons are encouraged to call the Patient Advice and Liaison Service (PALS/Help Desk) at 536-4800 from 9:00am to 9:00pm. Regular and WhatsApp calls are accepted.

(PR).