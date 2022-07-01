QEH patients benefit greatly from Cancer Support Services donation | Loop Barbados

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) has received a much-needed donation of office supplies and furniture from the Barbados Cancer Support Services.

The donation of one printer and four office chairs will be used for administrative processes, as well as, to improve patient comfort while they await treatment.

Accepting the donation on behalf of the QEH at Cancer Support Services headquarters in Dayrells Road, Christ Church on June 30, Dr Sonia Browne, Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, insisted that this donation will solve several of the issues the hospital faces daily.

“…any little bit that helps with respect to patient comfort and the process of administration for these patients is very much welcome within the QEH and I am grateful.”

“We all know that cancer will now be in the forefront more than ever, as it is a part of the NCDs [non-communicable diseases] that we face daily. If any of you visited the hospital and you’ve seen where the cartographic centre is, you know that we’re in need of even a waiting space for patients, issues with privacy with respect to patients getting treatment so any little bit helps towards patient comfort.”

She explained that the donation of chairs will specifically be useful because it will provide additional comfort to patients, especially those who may be feeling alone while undergoing cancer treatment.

“Cancer is one of these things where fear is often a part of it, some people are going through treatment alone and any little bit that helps with respect to patient comfort and the process of administration for these patients is very much welcome within the QEH and I am grateful.”

QEH Senior Radiographer Derlwyn Wilkinson, who revealed that the equipment will be put to use instantly, explained that the relationship between the QEH and Cancer Support Services spans over decades with donations ranging from document folders, office furniture and equipment, medical equipment and an overall redecoration of the department.