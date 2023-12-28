QEH: Life-threatening cases only at A&E Department Loop Barbados

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) continues to experience a surge of patients presenting for treatment at the Accident and Emergency Department (AED).

At 12 pm today, Thursday, December 28, 47 patients were waiting to be seen by the hospital’s medical team. As a result, QEH continues to register extended wait times in the department, especially for non-critical patients.

The Emergency Ambulance Service has also seen a significant increase in the volume of calls for medical assistance.

“If you present to the AED at this time with medical conditions which are not deemed life-threatening or an emergency, you may experience a longer than desired wait for treatment. However, life-threatening conditions, under AED’s Triage System will continue to be seen and treated immediately,” said the QEH in a statement.

Patients who for example, have life, limb or sight threatening complaints, gunshot wounds, heart attacks, active seizure activity or a patient who needs resuscitation, will be seen immediately.

Unsure about whether you should present to the AED? The Patient Advice and Liaison Service (PALS/Help Desk) will help you. Contact them at 536 – 4800 using regular or whatsapp calls from 9am to 12 midnight during this surge.

Patients also have the option of visiting the 24-hour Winston Scott Polyclinic at Jemmotts Lane, St Michael for treatment or your private General Practitioner.