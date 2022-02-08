QEH launches assessment centres to help home isolation efforts | Loop Barbados

In an effort to further support the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ Home Isolation Programme, effective Tuesday, February 8, the Queen Elizabeth Hospital will establish an Assessment and Urgent Care Centre and an Assessment and Isolation Centre.

The Belleville Assessment and Urgent Care Centre will be located at the 4H/Sparman Hospital in 6th Avenue Belleville, St Michael.

This will function as a hybrid facility to assess and manage those currently in the Home Isolation Programme whose conditions worsen, as well as those who require a more hands-on physical medical consultation. Depending on the severity of the medical complaint, persons may be treated and allowed to return home; transported to the Accident and Emergency Department for emergency care; or admitted to the Harrison Point Isolation Centre for continued care.

Similarly, the Frank Walcott Assessment and Isolation Centre situated at the Frank Walcott Labour College in Mangrove, St Philip will provide assessment services to persons in Home Isolation whose conditions deteriorate. This centre will also function as an isolation facility for persons residing in the parishes of St John, Christ Church and St. Philip who require continued care.

Admission to these assessment centres will be facilitated through the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ Operations Centre. Walk-ins, however, cannot be accommodated.

If you or your loved one is currently in home isolation and begin to feel increasingly unwell, please call the Home Isolation and Quarantine Programme Hotline at 536-1800 or the QEH Help Desk at 536-4800 for guidance.