QEH issues statement after escapee turns up dead at nearby beach | Loop Barbados

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) is working to get to the bottom of the circumstances which led to a patient being able to escape the care of nurses on Ward A1 over the weekend.

In a press release issued today, the QEH stated that the patient in question was reported missing after Sunday, July 3, 2022, at approximately 2 pm, when he exited the ward and vacated the Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s premises. The statement read that the hospital security was immediately alerted and engaged the services of the Barbados Police Service to locate the missing patient.

His body was subsequently discovered along Browne’s Beach, Bay Street, St Michael, three days later on Wednesday, July 6.

QEH explained also, due to our commitment to patient privacy and confidentiality, “we cannot disclose the nature of this patient’s illness or the treatment which he was receiving. However, we assure the public that matters of patient safety and security are taken very seriously, and the circumstances under which the patient was able to abscond from the ward are currently being investigated, to ensure that a similar situation does not occur in future.”

This matter continues to be investigated by the Barbados Police Force.

The Board, management and staff of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital extend sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.