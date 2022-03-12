QEH improves laundry department with $30, 000 donation | Loop Barbados

Co-Operators General Insurance has stepped forward to improve operations at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) by donating $30, 000 in equipment to the Department of Laundry and Linen.

Speaking at the official handover on Thursday, March 10, General Manager, Anton Lovell explained that as part of the 30th-anniversary celebrations, the company orchestrated a give-back initiative. The QEH was selected as “one of the most deserving” institutions.

“What I think the general public ought to recognise is the fact that the QEH…functions with serious financial constraints, with expenses always outstripping its income.

We had approached the office of the executive chairman and asked that they identify areas where assistance is needed. The laundry department was identified and items of equipment were purchased with the financial assistance of Co-operators General,” he continued.

QEH chief operations officer, Dr Christine Greenidge, expressed that the island’s main medical facility was tremendously grateful for the donation. She noted that the equipment will enhance the operations of the critical department.

“Currently our Department of Laundry and Linen is going through a resizing in terms of the par stocks of linen on our wards. And, that’s because we want to make sure that the numbers of linen being distributed on a daily basis is meeting the demands… [of ensuring patients are] comfortable but also being protected in terms of their privacy and dignity.

“Thank you so much for thinking of that piece of equipment, the presses that will be a delight…for our workers in that department,” said the COO.

Also in attendance was Dr The Honourable Sonia Browne, Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Wellness with responsibility for the QEH. She indicated the equipment will improve the patient-care experience.

“This is a part of the patient experience. It is one thing to leave home surroundings with your own bed and your own linen, to come into what we will consider a strange place for treatment. You are ill, you are vulnerable and this is one of the initiatives that will go a long way,” she said.

While commending Co-operators General Insurance for their generous donation, Dr Browne implored more of corporate Barbados to stand up to the plate.

“I would love to see the other private sector industries and corporations also follow suit and donate. There are many areas that we need help in, outside of the normal medical equipment,” she continued.