QEH extends discount on arrears until year-end Loop Barbados

Following the public response to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s 25 per cent discount on arrears to the institution, the health care provider has extended the offer.

Patients and clients of the QEH with outstanding arrears have until December 31, 2023 to benefit.

In a statement on Tuesday, QEH said: “We understand the economic climate is challenging. However, our Corporate Business Unit team stands ready to facilitate your payments and to assist clients who are unable to clear their arrears with an affordable payment plan agreement.”

For more information, please feel free to contact the QEH Corporate Business Unit at 436-6450 Ext 6166/6167 or via mobile at 256-9961/256-9965.