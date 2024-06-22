QEH experiences patient surge at AED

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) is informing members of the public that the Accident and Emergency Department (AED) has been experiencing a significant increase in the number of patients presenting for treatment with various medical complaints.

In a statement made yesterday, Saturday, June 22, QEH said:

“As the AED medical team works to manage this surge in attendance, we want to remind the public about the other options for medical assessment and treatment to avoid any extended wait in the department, especially if your case is not urgent.”

“To assist you in this regard, please call the Patient Advice and Liaison Service (PALS/Help Desk) at 536-4800 using regular or WhatsApp calls between 9am and 9pm. Our medical personnel will be able to give an initial assessment and provide advice on your next course of action for treatment,” the QEH also stated.

Patients are advised to seek treatment at the 24-hour clinic at Winston Scott Polyclinic at Jemmotts Lane, St Michael or contact your private medical physician for advice on your condition.

Life-threatening conditions, under the AED’s Triage System will continue to be seen and treated immediately. Other individuals who present to AED with conditions considered less urgent during the current surge will in some cases have an extended wait for treatment.

The QEH also assured that updates will be provided as the AED medical team manages the surge, and apologised for any inconvenience, as they work to reduce waiting times and offer the best possible care and treatment.