QEH Engineering workers walk off job: Safety concerns raised Loop Barbados

Workers of the Engineering Department at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) walked off the job on Friday, citing a myriad of issues, primarily the deteriorating condition of the hospital’s incinerator.

Deputy General Secretary of the National Union of Public Workers (NUPW), Wayne Walrond, speaking to local media, disclosed that the issues have been ongoing for more than a decade but staff have reaching their boiling point.

We are concerned that our staff will go into the incinerator to do any mechanical servicing and it will fall in on them…

“These workers have been more than extremely patient but their pressing demand is that management look at the issues urgently,” Walrond said adding that if not addressed, it could impact patient care.

Lisa Allicock, the industrial relations officer of the NUPW, told reporters that the hospital’s incinerator, which is responsible for the burning of all medical waste, was on its “last legs”. She revealed that the aged equipment needs to be immediately replaced. She stated some of the parts are out of production, and there were also reports that the machine has holes.

Allicock raised concerns that staff could be gravely injured while tending to the machine.

“Reports coming to us is that the incinerator has some serious structural issues. In addition to the fact that the company that previously made the incinerator no longer exists, so there is no one to come in to make parts for the incinerator anymore. There is no one to come in to service the incinerator anymore,” she explained.

“It was recently drawn to our attention that the incinerator has some holes in it, that is posing a threat for the structural integrity of it. We are concerned that our staff will go into the incinerator to do any mechanical servicing, and it will fall in on them and cause serious injury or even death. We are very, very concerned about that and we need the management of the hospital to take us seriously,” she stressed.

Allicock said that despite the staff’s apprehension, QEH Management has stated they were awaiting funding from European International Bank (EIB).

She further disclosed that the productivity and efficiency of the Engineering Department was affected because they were unable to procure simple fixings like nuts, bolts and screws, and calls for the restructuring of the department has yet to be realised.

“The hospital has recognised that the hospital requires restructuring but to date, we believe that the management of the hospital has been dragging its foot and is not taking us seriously,” Allicock indicated.

She also told local media there was a major rodent problem in the hospital. According to Allicock, rodents were occupying the Physiotherapy Department, sewing room, kitchen and workshop. She maintained that this was a serious health threat to staff and patients

“This is a hospital and we are concerned that this issue can escalate and become worse, and it is posing a serious health threat for not only the staff here at the QEH.”