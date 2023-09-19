QEH battling A&E surge in clients, with at least 50 awaiting treatment Loop Barbados

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) is working to deliver patient care and medical treatment to the large influx of patients in the Accident and Emergency Department (A&E/AED) currently.

Having pledged in the past to be fully transparent about care inclusive of wait times and delays, the management has deemed it necessary to make the public aware of the struggle being faced at this time.

In a press release dated today, September 19, 2023, the QEH is therefore cautioning persons who may require treatment to expect increased wait times being in the Accident and Emergency Department.

The public advisory issued on their website and other social media channels stated:

“There has been a significant increase in patient flow into the department over the past two weeks, especially within the last 48 hours which has impacted the average waiting time for patients.”

Further demonstrating how grave the situation is on the ground at present, the statement indicated that despite, “Management is responding to the surge. Currently, about 50 patients are awaiting treatment and the increasing numbers of people seeking care have placed severe strain on the AED’s capacity to meet patient’s demands in a timely manner.”

Therefore, members of the public are advised to seek treatment from other alternate facilities if their injuries are non-life-threatening.

“We are at this time advising members of the public, that if your medical complaint is not life-threatening, there are options other than AED where you can receive the appropriate treatment. You can utilize the services of the polyclinic nearest you.

“After hours, please consider seeking treatment at the 24-hour Winston Scott Polyclinic at Jemmotts Lane, St Michael or other private emergency care facilities. You can also seek advice from your private medical physician.”

For those with life-threatening conditions, it will be business as usual as much as possible. “[These patients] under the AED’s Triage System will continue to be seen and treated immediately as they’re considered high priority.

“These include patients, who for example have life, limb or sight threatening complaints, gunshot wounds, heart attacks, active seizure activity or a patient who needs resuscitation. Other individuals who present to AED at this time will experience extended waiting times until this situation is rectified,” the statement further explained.

The QEH vowed to keep the public informed and encouraged persons to contact their help desk with any queries.

“We’ll continue to keep the public abreast of the situation in the Accident and Emergency Department. If you have questions about your current health status, feel free to contact our Patient Advice and Liaison Service (Help Desk) at 536-4800 using regular or WhatsApp calls from 9am until midnight.

“We apologise for any inconvenience as we work to reduce extended waiting times and offer the best possible care and treatment in AED,” the statement added.