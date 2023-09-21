QEH A&E updates on patient surge, 50% treated Loop Barbados

The Accident and Emergency Department at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital is reporting an ease in patient backlog over the past 24 hours.

QEH Communications Specialist Shane Sealy, told local media on Wednesday that influx of patients awaiting treatment has significantly reduced.

On Tuesday, September 19, QEH reported a significant increase in patient flow, resulting in lengthy waiting periods and delays to patient care.

However, according to Sealy, the situation is being brought under control.

“Today [September 20], the situation has significantly improved. Yesterday, we were still waiting about 50 patients. I can tell you that number has been cut in half, so we have made significant strides but we want to continue to appeal to the public, if your situation is not emergent or life-threatening, you can seek alternative medical accommodation or treatment.”

“We have seen an ease in patient flow and our doctors have been able to see more patients and cut the numbers waiting in half. From 50, it has gone to around 22,” Sealy said.

He strongly advised persons with non-life threatening ailments to seek medical attention elsewhere. Members of the public can also contact the QEH’s Helpdesk at 536-4800 between 9 am and midnight.

“We have seen a number of patients coming with elevated blood pressure levels, sugar levels and I just want to say you can go to your medical doctor to have your situation assessed before coming to Accident and Emergency Department because in those cases you would have to wait a bit longer to be assessed,” Sealy warned.

He added: “It is a process and through the triage system where there is a priority list; category 1 and 2 are those gunshot victims, those people with heart attacks, resuscitations they would be seen immediately. In those cases, there would be push back of other patients who would have to wait a bit longer for care.”